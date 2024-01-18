2024 NBA Mock Draft: Pistons face difficult decision in No. 1 spot
The latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft features the Detroit Pistons making a difficult choice at No. 1, with Ron Holland, Alex Sarr, and Nikola Topic on the rise.
Cody Williams has been pleasantly productive and efficient for Colorado. He's a toolsy 6-foot-8 wing who is comfortable pushing the tempo in transition, attacking the rim on straight-line drives, and locating open teammates on the move. There are red flags — Williams doesn't take a lot of 3s, his handle is loose, and he's reliant mostly on athleticism right now — but NBA teams will overlook a lot of flaws to bet on upside and raw output in this draft cycle.
Every NBA team is on the lookout for big wings that can pass, dribble, and shoot. Williams has the upside to check every box with aplomb. In the meantime, he should offer enough utility as a transition scorer and play-finisher to get by. On defense, he's comfortable guarding across the positional spectrum.
The Grizzlies' wing rotation has been a mess for a while. Williams might need time, but he gives Memphis a flexible multi-hyphenate with the upside to grow into a secondary creation role next to Ja Morant.
Matas Buzelis has struggled for reasons both situational and self-inflicted. The Ignite is simply not a positive ecosystem for player development at the moment. Buzelis is also struggling with his shot, especially from 3-point range. Teams will have trouble buying his ceiling as a jumbo-sized playmaking wing if defenses don't respect him on the perimeter.
That said, Buzelis displays soft touch around the rim and the jumper comes off his hands smooth. Buy stock. At 6-foot-9, he is the ideal modern wing in a sense. He makes quick decisions with the ball, he's fluid attacking the lane, and he's comfortable in various stages of the offense. Buzelis can thrive as an off-ball spacer and cutter, or he can get downhill and deliver passes on the move. The defense is a work in progress, but the tools and I.Q. figure to covert eventually.
Portland continues to stock up on size with its second lottery pick. The Blazers can remove the burden from Buzelis' shoulders in the early going, allowing him to attack seams in the defense created by the burgeoning playmaking apparatus of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe.