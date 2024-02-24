2024 NFL Draft: 5 sleepers you don't know yet, but will soon
1. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The 2024 NFL draft class at tackle is so incredibly deep that you can find future stars in almost every round. We know about the stars at the top of the class with Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, among others who have risen into that conversation, but there is value to be had beyond the Top 10 picks.
Because of this, it's hard to project where some of these second or third-tier tackles will end up. Houston tackle Patrick Paul is being projected anywhere from the second round to the fourth round. In some recent draft classes, though, he would be a first-round pick.
Paul is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. He allowed just one sack in 1,609 snaps the last two seasons at Houston. He has great length, quickness, and athleticism. He does need to work on his run blocking and his pad level, but this guy is going to start Week 1 for whichever franchise drafts him.
He will not start off as a backup. At the end of the second round, if he is still on the board, keep your fingers crossed for your team to pick him.