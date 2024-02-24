2024 NFL Draft: 5 sleepers you don't know yet, but will soon
2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
Versatility is a high-value trait, yet undervalued in the NFL draft. Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe can play both defensive end and defensive tackle and do both extremely well. He is 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, so he's big, but not huge. He is listed as an edge, but I suspect that over time he will become primarily an interior pass rusher.
Eboigbe had 28 pressures, 17 hurries, and 7.0 sacks last year for the Crimson Tide. He will likely see his teammates Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell drafted ahead of him but don't make the mistake of discounting how good he is. If I had to choose one word to describe Eboigbe it would be strength. If I had two words, they would be ferocious strength.
The funny thing is that scouts will say that one of his areas of weakness is that he easily overpowers offensive linemen. They say this because when he gets to the NFL level, Eboigbe will be facing bigger, faster, and more experienced offensive linemen than he did in college. This may be true, but he's not coming from a Division III school. His production came against Georgia, LSU, and Florida, the heart of the SEC.
He's currently projected as a third-round pick, and watching him play. I compare him to Chris Jones or Aaron Donald. He doesn't have the violent hands that they have, and he doesn't have the array of counter moves, but the raw ability is there. Put him in the right system, and you will have an All-Pro before the end of his rookie contract.