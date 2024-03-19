2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best QB prospects
NFL teams looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class need to keep a close eye on these 10 prospects.
Landing a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft provides teams the biggest advantage in professional football. The cost control associated with employing a rookie at the game's most important position is immense. Even teams that believe they have a quality starter on the roster need to closely scout each year's class of signal-callers to make sure they don't miss out on an undervalued player.
Of course, the real challenge for NFL front offices is making sure they select the right quarterback when the time is right. The prevalence of RPO-based offenses at the college level can muddy the waters for professional scouts.
Savvy front offices know how to watch quarterbacks in college offenses and identify the skills that will translate to the NFL level. The following 10 quarterback prospects have the best chance to do that in the 2024 draft class.
10. Joe Milton, Tennessee
Joe Milton possesses the sort of elite arm strength that can cause offensive coordinators to salivate. He has the rare ability to flick the ball down the field with outstanding velocity and above-average touch.
The former Tennessee standout also possesses the right combination of size and mobility to thrive under center on Sundays. The problem with his game is that he misses far too many routine throws with his inconsistent accuracy. Milton may have more bust potential than some teams are comfortable with but his upside is more than enough to justify a late-round selection.
9. Michael Pratt, Tulane
Michael Pratt doesn't possess elite arm strength but his accuracy helps him overcome that lack of velocity on down-the-field throws. He was extremely productive for Tulane and flashed an ability to exercise outstanding touch on throws at all three levels of the field.
Pratt's lack of mobility is a real concern for teams interested in drafting him. He struggled to avoid any sort of pressure during his collegiate career. He profiles more comfortably as a backup at the next level but represents good value at his projected draft slot.