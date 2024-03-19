2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best QB prospects
NFL teams looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class need to keep a close eye on these 10 prospects.
2. Jayden Daniels, LSU
No quarterback on this list did more to boost his stock during his final collegiate season than Daniels. He put LSU on his back at various times during his last campaign in Baton Rouge. As a result, he pocketed a Heisman Trophy and now has a strong chance to be the second player overall taken on Draft Night.
Daniels is not a perfect prospect. His body frame is extremely slight which makes him an injury risk at the next level. That's a particularly troubling issue given Daniels' proclivity to tuck the ball and run when he's faced with oncoming blitzers.
The good news is that Daniels' passing numbers also went up when he was blitzed. That shows he is a good processor of opposing defenses and he has both touch and power in his right arm. If he stays healthy he has a strong chance to blossom into a perennial Pro Bowler.
1. Caleb Williams, USC
Williams may or may not be a generational quarterback prospect but he's clearly the best option in this year's draft class. He produced a high percentage of explosive plays despite a lack of surrounding talent for him at USC. He has elite arm strength combined with exceptional feel both in and outside the pocket.
Critics of Williams will correctly point out that he always went for the homerun play during his collegiate career. That's something that will need to be coached out of him. That should be relatively easy to correct for the NFL team that takes him No. 1. He has the talent to grow into a superstar and there should be no hesitation about making him the first quarterback taken in this year's draft class.