2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best QB prospects
NFL teams looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class need to keep a close eye on these 10 prospects.
4. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Penix might be the quarterback prospect with the most variance in this year's draft class. He could not get Washington over the hump against Michigan in the title game but he was exceptionally productive during the rest of his collegiate career.
That does not mean Penix was perfect on film. He has elite arm strength but sprayed the ball all over the field at times. His technique will need serious work at the pro level to harness his significant potential.
Even so, NFL evaluators like to bet on physical traits. Penix is a risky prospect but his upside merits a high place on this list. It's not hard to see a path towards the Pro Bowl for the talented southpaw.
3. Drake Maye, North Carolina
Maye entered the season with the buzz of a possible No. 1 overall pick. Unfortunately, his play during his final season at North Carolina did not quite live up to that hype. He unquestionably has the arm talent to be a star in the NFL, but serious questions about his decision-making and accuracy will prevent him from being the first quarterback drafted.
Specifically, Maye really had trouble beating quality man competition during his collegiate career. That's a clear issue he'll need to overcome at the next level. He also needs to be coached out of locking into his primary receiver. His issues are fixable but he's not as polished as coaches would like given the likelihood that he'll be a top-five overall pick.