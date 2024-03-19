2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best QB prospects
NFL teams looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class need to keep a close eye on these 10 prospects.
6. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Leading Michigan to a National Championship has McCarthy's stock at an all-time high leading up to the draft. Scouts that take a look at his full campaign with the Wolverines will find plenty of reasons to keep him outside the first round.
McCarthy has good size and decent arm strength but his decision-making in several games was beyond poor. In particular, his three-interception effort against Bowling Green should be required viewing for GMs interested in using a high pick on the 6-foot-3 signal caller.
McCarthy's ability to thrive in play action does give him a chance to develop into a quality starter but there are too many warts to allow him to profile as a star. He might be the most overrated quarterback in this year's draft class.
5. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Rattler was slotted to be a top-five pick early in his tenure at Oklahoma but left the Sooners as a disapointment. To his credit, he bounced back with South Carolina and that resilience has caught the eye of plenty of scouts around the league.
He flashed good mobility and excellent arm strength for the Gamecocks against elite competition. The biggest limiting factor in his lack of production last year was the poor play of his offensive line. When Rattler was protected he produced. He may not be ready to take meaningful snaps right away but he could turn into one of the top quarterbacks in this class after he adjusts to the rigors of pro football.