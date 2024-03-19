2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best QB prospects
NFL teams looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class need to keep a close eye on these 10 prospects.
8. Jordan Travis, Florida State
Travis had Florida State headed toward a potential national title before he suffered a broken leg late in his final season in Tallahassee. He might not be ready for training camp but that should not stop a team with a settled starter heading into the season taking a gamble on him as a developmental option.
To maximize his potential in the NFL Travis will need to become more comfortable operating within the friendly confines of a safe pocket. He flashes big-play ability when he gets to the perimeter but he relied too much on that skill in college. His slight frame cannot afford to take a beating from NFL defenders. If he can temper his desire to turn every play into a touchdown he has the athletic promise to grow into an above-average starter.
7. Bo Nix, Oregon
NIx was exceptionally productive for Oregon but valid questions exist regarding his ability to thrive in an NFL offense. Scouts will be drawn to his high completion percentage and ability to read defenses quickly and accurately.
The issues for Nix pop up when he's asked to make more difficult intermediate or deep throws. He just doesn't have the arm talent to fit balls down the field into small windows. His mobility can force opposing defenses into compromising situations but it may not be enough to open large enough windows down the field in the NFL. That makes Nix a high-floor, low-ceiling player who profiles as a high-level backup or sub-par starter.