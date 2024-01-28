2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears full 7-round projection in late-January
The Chicago Bears full 7-round mock draft, headlined by a quarterback in the first round.
Round 1, Pick 9: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Tackle, Penn State
The Bears offensive line has some great young pieces already in place (Wright and Tevin Jenkins), but a couple of good young pieces aren't enough to get this team to the playoffs. Winning in the playoffs is done by the team that protects their quarterback better than the other team.
The Bears could very likely trade this pick (and Justin Fields) to move up or down in the draft. However, since this is a 'no-trade' mock draft, they use the ninth overall pick to strengthen the offensive line and pick Penn State's offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.
Fashanu is 6-6 and 313 pounds. He is an absolute monster on the line, and whether he starts on the left, or moves to the right, with Wright moving left, the Bears quarterback will be safe from pressure all year. He needs to work on his pad level if he's going to be effective at the pro level, but he has a high upside and very small bust potential.
Round 3, Pick 75: Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver, Florida State
DJ Moore was a great throw-in from their trade with the Panthers last year. He pulled in 96 catches for 1,364 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season. Cole Kmet pulled in 73 catches, but the next closest receiver in catches or yards was Darnell Mooney (31 receptions, 414 yards). The Bears need another weapon, especially if they want their rookie quarterback to succeed.
When it comes to Florida State's Johnny Wilson, the first word that comes to mind is BIG. He stands 6-7 and weighs in at 237 pounds. He dwarfs opposing cornerbacks. He also runs a 4.40 forty-yard dash, so he can really move for a guy his size. He averaged 15 yards per catch at Florida State in 2023 but only hauled in 2 touchdowns.
He is the quintessential 'just throw it up' receiver. He can catch over anyone covering him, which makes him lethal downfield and in the red zone. He does run a bit stiff and upright, which means he's half as effective running anything but a vertical route. He is the perfect compliment to a possession receiver like Moore.