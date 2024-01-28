2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears full 7-round projection in late-January
The Chicago Bears full 7-round mock draft, headlined by a quarterback in the first round.
Round 4, Pick 110: Khyree Jackson, Cornerback, Oregon
The future of Jaylon Johnson with the Bears is up in the air. He's a great cover corner, but his asking price in free agency may be too high for them to retain him. He's allegedly looking to be one of the highest-paid corners in the game. Even if the Bears manage to bring him back, it's a passing league and you can't have too many good cornerbacks.
Khyree Jackson from Oregon is a great fit here. He has tremendous size at the position, standing 6-3, and he can cover ground quickly. He will likely run a forty-yard dash somewhere between 4.40 and 4.45 at the combine. He had 8 pass break-ups and 3 interceptions in 2023, and opposing quarterbacks suffered a 41.6 rating when they targeted him.
He is a true cover corner and will blanket any receiver he is put on. The downside to Jackson is tackling. He will not help the team against the run, and at times, especially in zone coverage, will allow opposing receivers to catch the ball.
Round 4, Pick 122: Jordan Jefferson, Defensive Tackle, LSU
Still unable to land an edge rusher in the draft, the Bears will use their second pick in the fourth round to solidify the interior of the defensive line. LSU interior lineman Jordan Jefferson has the size to clog the middle against the run (6'4 and 317 pounds) and the athleticism to beat centers and guards on passing plays (4.70 forty-yard dash).
He only logged 2 sacks in 2023 for the Tigers but was more effective against the pass in 2021 and 2022 when he played at West Virginia. He can bench almost 500 pounds and squats almost 700. He creates his own leverage at the line of scrimmage. He needs to get a lower pad level and learn how to counter cut blocks in the NFL.
Round 5, Pick 142: James Williams, Safety, Miami
The subtitle to the Bears 2024 draft is big. Miami Hurricane's safety James Williams is no exception. He stands 6'5 and 215 pounds. He also runs the forty in under 4.5 seconds. He allowed a QB rating of 88.0 when he was targeted in 2023, but he also logged 75 tackles and 15 stops.
Williams could play in the box like the Patriots Jabrill Peppers. He may not be quick and fluid enough to cover receivers as effectively as you'd like, but he does have the size and speed to stick with NFL tight ends. He could potentially be a starter in Week 1, which makes him a steal with the 142nd pick.