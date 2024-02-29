2024 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys 7-round projection, Combine edition
In this seven-round mock, the Dallas Cowboys improve both sides of the line, as well as add talent at other positions of need.
By Sam Penix
Round 5, Pick 173: MarShawn Lloyd, RB USC
Tony Pollard will not be franchise-tagged, so the Cowboys have a need at running back. This class lacks a surefire top-end talent, but there is plenty of depth to be found in the middle rounds. Lloyd may end up being a Day 2 pick after all is said and done, but he's currently 133rd on the consensus ranking, and he is available here in the fifth round.
After three seasons at South Carolina, the 5-foot-9, 215-pounder transferred to USC, and carried the ball 116 times for 820 yards (7.1 yards per carry!) and nine touchdowns in 2023. Dallas is primarily a zone run-based offense, which may not be the best fit for Lloyd, but he's such a great athlete with home run ability that it's absolutely worth seeing if the marriage could work at this point in the draft.
Round 6, Pick 213: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
The definition of a project; Hunt played at tiny Houston Christian after starting his career at Cornell. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, is an exceptional athlete, and had a pressure rate above 16% last season. Given the drastic level of competition increase going from the FCS to the NFL, Hunt would probably be a healthy inactive for much of, if not his entire rookie season, but with some quality coaching and time, he could develop into a good pass-rusher in this defense.
Round 7, Pick 231: Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan
Keegan was Michigan's starting left guard for the past three seasons, and has both experience and consistency as positives for his stock. He doesn't have the buzz of teammate Zak Zinter, but it would not be surprising to see Keegan hang around in the league as a reliable depth option for a decade.
Round 7, Pick 242: Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State
Standing 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, Greenfield is a great option as a developmental tackle prospect this late in the draft. Doubling up on one of the most important positions in the game (especially when it's a need) is never a bad idea. Greenfield has four years of starting experience at left tackle and an ideal frame for the position.