2024 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys 7-round projection, Combine edition
In this seven-round mock, the Dallas Cowboys improve both sides of the line, as well as add talent at other positions of need.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 56: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
One of Dallas's biggest needs this offseason is at the linebacker position. Leighton Vander Esch's future is uncertain, and his injury history is extensive. So even if he were to return, he can't really be counted upon. 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown has potential, but he missed his entire rookie year due to a torn ACL. The room needs more bodies and more talent, and that's where Cooper comes in.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Cooper is extremely explosive and has all the athletic talent in the world. He can be a heat-seeking missile, eating up yards quicker than most other LBs can. There would likely be a pretty significant learning curve for Cooper in terms of learning run fits and making sure he's fulfilling his responsibility properly.
Still, at this point in the second round, a player with this much talent at a position of great need is far too much value to pass up, and if they both figure things out, Cooper and Overshown could form one of the league's very best LB tandems over the next few seasons.
Round 3, Pick 87: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
After playing five years at Western Michigan, Fiske transferred to Florida State where he put up a pressure rate above 10%, including a five-pressure three-sack performance in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville.
He's not the strongest run defender, but he shows a good first step and a variety of moves and counters in his arsenal, so pass-rushing (which is the more valuable skillset if forced to choose between the two) is what he would provide to the Dallas DT room.