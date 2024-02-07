2024 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 3, Pick 76: Javon Solomon, Edge, Troy
The Broncos need edge rushers to pressure the quarterback and force bad throws to their talented corners. Javon Solomon from Troy does just that. In 2022 he forced 23 quarterback hurries and had 6 sacks. Last season he registered 20 hurries and 16 sacks. He is a little short for an edge rusher at just 6’0 tall, but he wins with quickness.
He consistently puts linemen back on their heels with his speed. He has good handwork, and he is great against the run as well as blitzing. He does not lose speed when he bends around the corner. He could improve his hand use and he needs to develop a counter move.
Round 4, Pick 113: Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
Jerry Jeudy is in the last year of his deal and has underperformed since Denver took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Courtland Sutton is signed through 2025, but he could be a cap casualty this year. The Broncos need to replenish the wide receiver cupboard. With their fourth-round pick, they will select Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
Cowing projects to be a slot receiver, standing just 5-foot-8 and weighing 165 pounds. He had 82 catches in 2023 for 716 yards (8.7 yards per catch). He also had 11 touchdowns, and when his quarterback targeted him, he’d be rewarded with a passer rating of 107.6. He has straight-line speed, and teams like to put him in catch-and-run situations to see what he can do with the ball in his hands.
He does a great job of running under long throws, and he’s lethal with the ball in his hands. He did have some drop issues, and because of his size, he struggled a little bit against press coverage. He needs to do a better job of exploiting zone defenses.