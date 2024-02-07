2024 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 4, Pick 121: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
With the potential to lose a couple of starters on the offensive line, the Broncos take Notre Dame tackle, Blake Fisher, with the 121st pick of the draft. He has decent but not overwhelming size for a tackle (6-foot-5 and 310 pounds). In 366 pass block snaps in 2023, he allowed nine hurries and three sacks. The majority of his time was at right tackle, but with a left-handed quarterback, the Broncos may want to move him to the other side.
He is a smart player and a smart blocker who knows how to create optimal angles against defenders. He does a good job in run blocking, and getting out on screen passes. Has good strength at the point of attack, and is able to get to the second level in run blocking. He does play too high in the pass game which is why opposing defenders have had success against him.
Round 5, Pick 149: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
To offset the loss of Josey Jewell, the Broncos select Michigan Linebacker Michael Barrett. He can play inside and outside linebacker and is better against the pass than against the run. He’s 6-foot tall and weighs 239 pounds. In the last two seasons at Michigan, Barrett recorded 137 total tackles, 55 stops, 22 hurries, and 6.5 sacks.
He does a good job of keeping his eyes in the backfield while playing zone. He has the speed and athleticism to chase down ball carriers but sometimes lets them slip through his arms. He anticipates blockers well and knows where they will be coming from. He needs to be more patient when defending against the run.