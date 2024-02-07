2024 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 7, Pick 233: Khalid Duke, Edge, Kansas State
Adding depth to the pass rush, and more likely to their special teams, the Broncos select Kansas State edge rusher Khalid Duke in the seventh round of the draft. He does not have elite size (6-foot-2 and 240 pounds) or athleticism (4.80-second 40) as an edge rusher, but he was productive in college.
In his last two seasons at Kansas State, he amassed 63 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and 9.0 sacks. He plays hard and never quits, and knows how to use the size and quickness he has. The quickness to get to faster running backs, and already displays an NFL-caliber spin move. He will need more than just one move at the pro level though, and he tends to get stuck in blocks.
Round 7, Pick 240: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
With their final pick in the draft, the Broncos address the offensive line again, this time, the interior offensive line with Maryland center Delmar Glaze. He is versatile and can play all along the line, though he is a little small for a tackle at 6-foot-4 and 323 pounds. He could be a late-round pick that fills the hole left by Cushenberry.
In 2022 he played right tackle for the Terrapins, allowing 14 hurries and 3 sacks. In 2023 he was moved over to left tackle and allowed just 9 hurries and 2 sacks. Very good run blocker who is physical at the line of scrimmage and gets to the next level effectively. Love physical play. The more violent, hard-hitting, and physical it is on the field, he wants to be smack in the middle of it.
Glaze ill not be a starter on the outside at the next level. His footwork is not here for that, but he can be a very good inside player. He will need to get better at blocking stunts and blitzes.