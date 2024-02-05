2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 2, Pick 37: Kris Jenkins, Defensive Line, Michigan
Of course, Harbaugh is going to draft a Michigan guy. Where better to start than on defense? The Chargers allowed the ninth most points in the NFL in 2023. 11th most in 2022. A team with a defensive-minded coach in Brandon Staley had one of the worst defenses in the league. Harbaugh looks to strengthen that defense in round 2 of the draft, selecting Kris Jenkins from the Wolverines.
Jenkins is a big defensive lineman (6-foot-3 and 305-pounds.) who takes up blockers in the middle of the line of scrimmage. Last season at Michigan he recorded 37 total tackles, 4.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He uses a solid stance and is practically unmovable at the point of attack. Has an effective swim move, and isn't fooled easily play play designs.
Jenkins does pull-ups with a 100-pound belt strapped to him. His shuttle times and 3 cone drill will blow scout's minds at the combine. He is not a refined pass rusher and has little to know moves to get to the quarterback. He has to stay low against double teams, as they tend to get him upright and out of the play.
Round 3, Pick 69: Brenden Rice, Wide Receiver, USC
On Day Two, there will be many watching the draft to see where Jerry Rice's son gets picked. It would be cool if the California kid ended up in San Francisco, but in this draft, he goes to the Chargers in round three. It may not seem a great fit, especially this early, and with the Chargers having three receivers and now a tight end to throw to, however, it will work out in the end.
Rice began his career at Colorado, then transferred to USC, where over the last two seasons he has amassed 74 catches for 1,402 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He's bigger than he looks, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 212-pounds. He will run a sub 4.40 forty at the combine or his pro day. When Caleb Williams targeted Rice this season, he had a passer rating of 124.5.
He has great field awareness and makes sideline catches look routine. He has great hands, making most of his catches away from the body. He also adds value as a kick and punt return specialist. He does struggle through contact and does not make use of his larger frame. He should be able to learn quite a bit in the Chargers receiving room.