2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 4, Pick 105: Jarrian Jones, Cornerback, Florida State
Going back to the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers are set at safety but need help on the outside. In round four they draft Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones. Jones stands 6 feet tall and weighs in at 192 pounds. He runs a 4.45 forty-yard dash. He is great in man or zone coverage but struggles against the run game.
In 2023 Jones had 25 total tackles, five of which were behind the line of scrimmage. He had 3 passes defended, 3 interceptions, and a touchdown. Quarterbacks who targeted him had a passer rating of 26.7 when doing so. He has good discipline in coverage and has a great understanding of routes being run. He is competitive and shows a level of confidence when playing.
He tends to get sloppy in his back pedal and does get handsy with receivers which will lead to flags early in his career. Could improve his vision a bit.
Round 5, Pick 142: Grayson Murphy, Edge, UCLA
The Chargers edge rushers are aging, and they hit the salary cap like a sledgehammer. Harbaugh needs to bring in young players who can get to the quarterback from the outside. In the fifth round of the draft, they take UCLA edge rusher Grayson Murphy. He is 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds and runs the forty in 4.75 seconds.
In each of the last two seasons, he recorded 9 tackles for a loss and 5 sacks. He had 48 total pressures on the year, including 25 quarterback hurries. He will get to the quarterback quickly. He has a relentless motor and a spin move that is already NFL-caliber. He is not elite against the run, but does a good job setting the edge.
He has the strength needed to bounce off linemen and enough counter moves to shed potential blockers. He needs to develop additional pass-rush moves to complement his spin move. He doesn't have elite quickness or flexibility to be the team's primary pass rusher, but can be a strong-side defensive end while learning from Mack and Bosa.