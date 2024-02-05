2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 6, Pick 183: Dylan Laube, Running Back, New Hampshire
There is not a first-round-worthy running back in this draft, and even if there was, it's always a mistake to draft a running back early. Late in the draft the Chargers select Dylan Laube out of New Hampshire to fill at least one role vacated by Austin Ekeler. He is a 5-foot-9 and 210-pound shifty third-down back.
Laube ran for 715 yards on 158 carries in 2023. He also had 68 receptions for 699 yards and combined had 16 touchdowns. In 2022 he had 1,205 yards rushing and 464 receiving. He has very good speed and quickness and is elusive enough to make people miss in traffic or the open field. He is aggressive when finishing runs, looking to put his shoulder into would-be tacklers.
As a ball carrier, he tends to bounce outside instead of patiently waiting for a hole to open. This can lead to a loss of yards on some plays. He doesn't create separation on pass routes but does have the ability to take a screen pass to the house.
Round 7, Pick 226: Dallas Gant, Linebacker, Toledo
In looking to add defensive depth with their last pick, the Chargers could get the steal of the draft when they select Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant in the seventh round. He will be picked to add defensive depth but could contribute right away as a rookie. He is 6'2 and 224 pounds and runs a 4.58 forty.
As a run-stopping linebacker, the Ohio State transfer had 232 tackles in the last two seasons at Toledo. He has the ability to read the play as it develops and find his way to the ball carrier through the traffic. Gant also has exceptional versatility showing great coverage skills against the pass.He continues to run through contact and places viciously.
Like most true run-stopping linebackers, he does not get a lot of sacks and is limited in his ability to bend the edge. He is considered about 20 pounds too light, but that can be packed on in the off-season.