2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Rams full 7-round projection in early-February
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and here is who the Los Angeles Rams may select.
Round 2, Pick 51: Kingsley Saumataia, Tackle, BYU
The Rams could use an upgrade at right tackle, but what they really need is a replacement for Kevin Dotson. With their second-round pick, they choose a versatile player who has played tackle his entire college career, but is a bit undersized, and will likely move to the interior. With the 51st pick in the draft, the Rams will select Kingsley Saumataia from BYU.
He is 6-foot-4 and 329 pounds and started at both left tackle and right tackle for the Cougars the last two seasons. Saumataia allowed 15 hurries and gave up just two sacks while playing 1,276 snaps at BYU. He's currently the 10th-ranked tackle in the draft according to Pro Football Focus.
Displaying a strong and did frame, the thing that will surprise scouts and coaches at the combine is his speed. Kingsley could run a 4.80 in the forty, as he shows an exceptional initial burst. He does have good lateral movement and mobility but has shown over-aggressiveness at times, forcing him to miss blocks in the open field.
Round 3, Pick 83: Dwight McGlothern, Cornerback, Arkansas
The Rams are about to have a couple of empty seats in their cornerback room after free agency. Ahkello Witherspoon and Duke Shelly are about to chase bigger contracts outside the city of angels. To fill one of those roster spots, the team chooses Dwight McGlothern from Arkansas with their third-round pick.
McGlothern is 6-1 and weighs 200 pounds. Last season at Arkansas he played 382 snaps, racking up 26 total tackles and 9 stops. In the passing game, he had four pass breakups and tallied three interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 50.7 when targeting McGlothern last season.
For the Razorbacks in 2023, he showed great cover ability and good ball skills. McGlothern has long arms to bat away passes, and shows good instincts when the ball is in the air. He does tend to give too much cushion to receivers and could draw a decent number of flags in the NFL.