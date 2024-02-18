2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Rams full 7-round projection in early-February
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and here is who the Los Angeles Rams may select.
Round 5, Pick 156: Johnny Dixon, Cornerback, Penn State
The Rams choose to go cornerback with back-to-back picks (although there are 73 picks between their last pick and this pick). They could potentially lose two cornerbacks to free agency, so they replace both of them in the draft. With their fifth-round pick, they choose Johnny Dixon out of Penn State.
Dixon may not have elite size (5-11 and 192 pounds) or speed (4.50 40), but he did show versatility last year and being able to cover players in the slot or on the outside. He had one pass breakup and one interception in 2023, and quarterbacks who targeted him had a passer rating of 77.9.
There's a premium on defensive backs with a high IQ, and Dixon displays that, as well as good ball skills and reactions. He has good hips and can turn and run with receivers. The Nittany Lion is strong and overpowered opposing receivers last season, but you may not be able to do that at the pro level.
Round 5, Pick 157: Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State
The 2024 quarterback class is deep, and Matt Stafford is getting older. It's better to address a succession plan now rather than later. Florida State signal caller Jordan Travis had his season end prematurely in 2023, and that is partly why he is available for the Rams in round five.
Travis is 6-1 and 212 pounds. Prior to his injury last season, Travis completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns (only 2 interceptions). He finished his college career with a 150.6 passer rating.
Travis is an exceptional improviser, who is able to create something from nothing when the play breaks down. He is a threat to run but doesn't take off after his first read. Last season he showed excellent footwork and balance and generated power by stepping into his throws. The weakness that will be most detrimental to his game is holding the ball too long as he waits for receivers to get open.
Round 6, Pick 214: Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Kentucky
Michael Hoecht is a free agent, and losing him would be the loss of 81 combined tackles and 6 sacks. With a sixth-round pick, the Rams select Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace. He is 6-2 and weighs 241 pounds, and in 11 games last season, he had 80 total tackles (8.5 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks.
Wallace is quick and athletic with the ability to stay with tight ends in coverage. He exhibits good instincts in the run game, locating the call and getting in position to make the stop. Trevin needs to get stronger so he can't be pushed around by offensive linemen.