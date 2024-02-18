2024 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Rams full 7-round projection in early-February
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and here is who the Los Angeles Rams may select.
Round 6, Pick 216: Andrew Raym, Center, Oklahoma
Rams center Brian Allen will be a free agent in 2025 and the team could look to bring in his successor in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Oklahoma center Andrew Raym is the team's selection at pick 216. Raym is 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds and played 874 snaps for the Sooners last season, allowing 7 hurries and 3 sacks.
Light on his feet with quick lateral movement, Raym is very much a work in progress. Scouts love his nasty demeanor in the run game, as he looks to manhandle opponents. He has limited range and plays undisciplined at times. A year as a backup could be the preparation he needs to develop into a longtime starter.
Round 6, Pick 218: Kenny Logan, Safety, Kansas
Both starting safeties for the Rams will enter the free-agent market in mid-March. Round six is not an unusual place for a team to find productive starters, and with their 218th pick, they select Kansas safety Kenny Logan. He is 6-10 and 213 pounds and will run a 4.60 40.
Logan saw action in 12 games last season, saying 670 snaps. He racked up 90 total tackles and 24 stops as a fifth-year senior. In the passing game, he had 5 pass breakups and an interception. Opponents found difficulty passing against him in the red zone, as he used the backline as a teammate. Despite his size, Logan does not do a great job of putting a violent hit on the offensive player. He shows good speed in pursuit but needs to be better at route recognition.
Round 6, Pick 221: Miyan Williams, Running Back, Ohio State
The Rams will look to add depth late in the draft at the running back position. They struck gold with Kyren Williams in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, and a year later they hope to do the same with Ohio State halfback Miyan Williams. A bowling ball of a back, Miyan stands just 5-8 and weighs 228 pounds.
2023 was a disappointing season for Williams at Ohio State, as he totaled just 158 yards rushing, averaging under 4 yards per carry. He is great on short-yardage situations, as he keeps his legs churning through contact. Williams showed decent blocking skills but runs a limited route tree.