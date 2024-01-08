2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
For as impressive as Dan Quinn’s defense has been for the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years, it became more apparent in the 2023 season that they can’t just look to get by with the host of veterans at safety. They need to draft someone who can upgrade that position group, which Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin surely would.
Nubin isn’t an all-world athlete but he’s more than adequate when it comes to his physical tools. Moreover, his high football IQ and ball skills would give the Cowboys something they’ve had, but it’s even better when combined with a good, sure tackler who isn’t a minus against the run.
With how good the San Francisco 49ers have been when healthy, we have often overlooked some of the deficiencies of this roster. They’ve more than made do in the secondary in recent years, but the fact of the matter is that they could undoubtedly upgrade at cornerback with a quickness.
Kamari Lassiter isn’t a can’t-miss prospect, but he’s a gold mine if he hits coming out of Georgia. He isn’t super twitched-up and is a bit small for the position, but his best coverage reps in SEC play are some of the best you’ll see in this class. That’s enough for the 49ers to bank on him and try to see that performance more consistently from him at the pro level.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense got a massive upgrade when they brought in offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to this season. It also didn’t hurt that the additions of Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. paid dividends. There is, however, still work to do when it comes to the pass-catchers.
OBJ might be gone and Rashod Bateman hasn’t panned out totally. That opens the door for a playmaker like Oregon’s Troy Franklin, who could be a boatload of fun with Lamar and Monken. Franklin is a legit downfield threat with game-breaking speed who, when schemed into space, can take it to the house almost every time. Watching him cook with this group would be electric.