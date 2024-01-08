2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
(Pick via Browns) - The Houston Texans navigated a roster that many believed could be one of the worst in the league this past season to win the AFC South. C.J. Stroud is the truth, as is Will Anderson Jr. But now they use this pick from the Browns to put their young quarterback in a better spot by adding Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas is far from refined coming out of LSU, but he has the frame (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and speed to be a matchup nightmare. He wins in contested catch opportunities at a high rate and can win over the top too. A trio of him, Nico Collins and Tank Dell could be something special for Stroud to develop with.
Has the Detroit Lions offensive line been in the headlines recently? It’s not been because of underperformance by any means but rather the controversy against Dallas. While this unit has been good, though, Dan Campbell could add a little more meat in the trenches that could help continue building one of the NFC’s best.
Barton can legitimately play all five positions on the O-line as he comes out of Duke. He might not check the length and size requirements to play tackle, but his tape shows him succeeding there still. That type of versatility could be valuable for Detroit trying to just simply improve an already impressive roster by getting the best five on the line.
Is this rich for Ladd McConkey? Probably, yes. However, when you look at what the Buffalo Bills offense has been lacking in terms of a precise, crafty route-runner who has an underrated amount of juice and truly electric after-the-catch ability, it would make a ton of sense for Buffalo, especially with how the board has fallen, to make a move like this.
McConkey is undersized, to be sure, which can lead to him struggling when he gets jammed up and rendering him unable to get out of his breaks. But his overall game can’t be overlooked as a multi-year star for Georgia’s offense. He’s a suped-up Hunter Renfrow, which is an ideal fit for the Bills offense.