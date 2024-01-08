2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
For the love of everything holy, imagine how much better the Miami Dolphins would be if they had guys in front of Tua Tagovailoa who could consistently block. That’s why they use their 2024 first-round pick on the obvious position group at tackle to take Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu.
Though the Huskies product lacks some of the elite tools that his peers in this class do, he is arguably the most ready-made pass blocker with great feel, hands, footwork and balance. Some believe he might need to be a guard, but anything would be an upgrade on the Dolphins line right now it would seem.
Everyone is focused on the Philadelphia Eagles seemingly crumbling from within as they limp into the postseason after squandering the NFC East. However, one of the glaring flaws of this roster, especially as you look into the future, is the secondary. Darius Slay and Co. aren’t getting any younger and the reinforcements aren’t in Philly right now.
That’s why they take Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean here and never look back. DeJean is a special teams threat as well, but he’s more than earned his merit as a cornerback. He has the physical tools to match anyone, but his reaction speed is what most stands out. Combine that with a great feel in coverage and he’s a scheme-proof upgrade to any NFL defense.
Some people have lessened their stance on Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell throughout this past season. Do not include me in that camp. Yes, there is still some needed development with his route-running and, perhaps more crucially, staying engaged for an entire game. For a team desperate for wide receiver help like the Chiefs, however, he’s an ideal fit.
Mitchell could be a Day 1 starter at the X and give Patrick Mahomes what he’s sorely lacked all year. The transfer from Georgia to Texas has the size to win in traffic at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds but has the speed and strides to separate over the top too. He’s ideal for the Chiefs offense and gives the team a legit WR1, finally.