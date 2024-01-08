2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
Yes, the Bengals targeted an edge rusher at the end of Round 1 in last year’s draft with Myles Murphy, but with the way that this board is shaking out and with the way the Cincinnati roster looks going into the 2024 season, I don’t see how they could pass up on a player like Dallas Turner out of Alabama.
Trey Hendrickson has been good not great while Sam Hubbard has been less than that for the Bengals. Turner is as juiced up as they come and, perhaps more importantly, could vary up the body type and type of rusher Cincinnati utilizes on the edge. This fit would give the Bengals D more explosiveness moving forward.
Jordan Love is the guy. That’s the good news that the Packers can celebrate for a long time now as the former first-round pick seems like a true hit for Green Bay after moving on from Aaron Rodgers. But now the organization needs to make sure that he stays healthy and upright moving forward with David Bakhtiari’s health and future uncertain.
That’s where Amarius Mims comes into play. The Georgia standout checks every single box from a size and athleticism that you want to see, he just needs to clean up and develop his technique and footwork further. If the Packers can buy some time for him to do so with Bakhtiari, though, it could be a seamless transition.
The Buccaneers cornerback room might be one of the thinnest position groups in the league right now. Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean have performed well overall but behind them, there is nothing that inspires a ton of confidence in Todd Bowles’ defense moving forward.
That’s why they end the surprising delay on cornerbacks being taken by grabbing Alabama star Kool-Aid McKinstry, oh yeah! McKinstry was a star in Tuscaloosa from the time he set foot on campus with the height, length and athletic traits you want at cornerback. He’s still not been a truly elite corner but all of the potential is there while also offering special teams value.