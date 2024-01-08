2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
Hats off to the Colts for nearly making the playoffs despite everyone doubting them this season and with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missing most of the season. But just because they made their patchwork offensive line work doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look for an obvious upgrade like Taliese Fuaga.
The Oregon State right tackle is a complete powerhouse who takes the cake as the most physically dominant player at the position in this class. But he’s not just a brute force machine as he displays nice technique and footwork. He’d be a great complement to upgrade in Indy.
For me, the Seattle Seahawks have continually missed out on or simply missed on game-changing forces in the trenches. They’ve had some nice gems emerge, but the top-end picks haven’t worked out. Jer’Zhan Newton could change that calculus for the franchise, though.
While Newton isn’t the ideal size or length at defensive tackle at sub-300 pounds and with shorter arms, he’s explosive and an all-around force in the trenches with the way he affects both the run and passing attacks of opposing offenses. He can be a truly disruptive force that would elevate the Seattle defense.
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a 2024 mock draft this offseason that won’t have the Jaguars targeting an offensive tackle. It was a sore spot that hurt Jacksonville down the stretch both in terms of protecting Trevor Lawrence and opening up the way for Travis Etienne.
They are able to get Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham here and it would make a ton of sense. He has experience at guard and right tackle, but he could’ve moved to the left side too in the belief of many. That would give the Jags the flexibility to continue to try and get the best five players on the line with Latham in the mix.