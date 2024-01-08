2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
As the Broncos prepare to move on from Russell Wilson, some believe that QB will be on the docket in the first round of the 2024 draft. Instead, I think they look for a veteran bridge, draft a Day 2 or 3 signal-caller, then re-evaluate the position next offseason.
That ultimately leads them to taking Chop Robinson here, beefing up the defensive front. Robinson hasn’t put his full package of tools together consistently on the field yet, but he might have the highest upside of any edge rusher in the class. With the Broncos timeline, he makes sense to be given time to develop.
Would I personally recommend taking J.J. McCarthy with a Top 15 pick in the draft? Not a shot. However, there appears to be growing buzz that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be heading to the Raiders to be their next head coach. For a franchise that needs to find its long-term quarterback, it’d only make sense for Harbaugh to bring McCarthy along.
Even if it’s a reach, though, McCarthy has the tools to be successful at the pro level. He has a strong arm, solid poise and decision-making, and plus mobility when asked to use his legs. His biggest criticism is a lack of usage, but that’s more Michigan’s offense than a commentary on the QB’s talent.
Cameron Jordan has said that he’s returning to the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 season, but the Saints – despite many other needs – have to get younger and more dynamic on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, Derek Carr isn’t the future, but setting the infrastructure and not reaching for a QB is crucial.
Jared Verse looks the part for what the Saints have typically targeted in an edge rusher. He’s above-average basically in every part of his game, including his size, but is incredibly polished as a pass-rusher. Injecting some life into the New Orleans defense could be massive for Verse.