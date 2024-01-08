2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
Caleb Williams is in the building, now it’s time to pair him with a wide receiver beyond D.J. Moore, which is essentially what the proven commodities in that position group look like heading into the 2024 season for the Bears. It’s really a decision here with Washington WR Rome Odunze or LSU WR Malik Nabers. For me with the fit, I’m leaning toward Nabers here.
Nabers has been on draft radars since his freshman year in Baton Rouge and it’s not difficult to see why. He checks the boxes for size, speed and explosiveness, but his ability after the catch and to lose defenders is truly elite. Paired with Williams (or even Fields), he could be special for Chicago’s offense.
Though the Aaron Rodgers injury kept us from really seeing it blossom in 2024, the Jets have a stud at wide receiver with Garrett Wilson, the depth behind him is lacking. So that affords New York the chance to do something that the Packers were unwilling to do for Rodgers: Draft a wide receiver in the first round.
The Bears taking Nabers gives the Jets Rome Odunze and that’s one beautiful gift if you’re a Jets fan. The Washington product has the size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds to go with proven athletic tools to be able to separate. But his superpower is his ability to simply win in any situation, which he did routinely for the Huskies. Pairing him with Rodgers and Wilson is all too enticing to pass up.
It’s truly anyone’s guess as to what the Minnesota Vikings plan to do at quarterback as Kirk Cousins hits free agency after suffering a torn Achilles. The answer is likely not on the roster right now, though. For me, the wisest choice is finding a way to start turning the page, which is what Michael Penix Jr. would represent.
The Heisman runner-up has a strong arm, elite touch down the field, and a great feel for pressure to avoid sacks. Though not a runner, he has developed into one of the most pro-ready prospects at QB in this class. Pairing him with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson would be a dream to jumpstart the future for the Vikings.