2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
The New York Giants are a mess that even a cult hero like Tommy Cutlets can’t totally save. Daniel Jones appears in line to return for the 2024 season, but the future at quarterback is murky at best. For now, though, the Giants need to better set up the overall infrastructure of the roster, which is where Olu Fashanu comes into play.
The Penn State product was built in a lab to be an elite NFL offensive tackle. At 6-foot-6, 322 pounds, he moves uncommonly well with nimble, quick feet for a man his size. He also shows elite power in his hands, which is made more impressive by the fact that he just turned 21 years old. Pairing him with a hopefully healthy Andrew Thomas could be a monster combo up front.
Please get the Tennessee Titans an offensive lineman. Anyone will do. There was a lot to like – or at least enough to want to see more – from rookie Will Levis in the 2023 season, but the Titans line is almost criminally bad and difficult for any quarterback to handle, much less a rookie in need of some polishing.
Joe Alt is the 1B to Olu Fashanu’s 1A coming out of Notre Dame. While not as prototypically toolsy as the man taken right before him in this mock draft, Alt is polished as an offensive tackle with ferociously strong hands and adequate movement. He’s an immediate upgrade on the edge for Tennessee and a start for the future of that unit.
With Arthur Smith mercifully out in Atlanta, the Falcons will hopefully hire someone who is capable of fully utilizing or maximizing the litany of Top 10 picks this team has on offense behind a solid offensive line. But the defense is the unit that needs the most help talent-wise.
For years, the Falcons have been lacking a dominant edge rusher and Laiatu Latu might be the one fans have long been waiting for. The UCLA product has the explosiveness and quick twitch you want to win with speed but combines that with some devastating power moves. He can be an immediate force to get the defense its true pass rusher.