2024 NFL Mock Draft: Michael Penix Jr. to Vikings, J.J. McCarthy to AFC West
Perhaps the bigger question for the New England Patriots isn’t which player they’ll take No. 3 overall but, rather, whether or not Bill Belichick will be the one making the pick. All indications appear to be that a split is coming, which gives the Pats the opportunity for a hard reset under a new regime. That should begin with getting out from under Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Jayden Daniels experienced a meteoric rise from his time at Arizona State to winning the Heisman Trophy this past year with LSU, but the quarterback is a dynamic player who could be a shot in the arm for New England. While not as toolsy as a thrower as Williams and Maye, he has an adequate arm and a great feel for picking apart coverages. Throw in his ultra-dangerous rushing ability, and he could be something like the Patriots franchise has never seen at QB.
Despite finishing the season far removed from the playoff race, the vibes about the future of the Arizona Cardinals are quite high heading into the future. Kyler Murray looked quite good with more structure around him, Jonathan Gannon has the team behind him, and now the job is adding more talent to the mix.
Marvin Harrison Jr. would obviously more than do that. The fit is obvious with Marquise Brown slated for free agency, but the Ohio State receiver might be the best player in this draft class. His size, speed, quickness and polish as a true junior make him a plug-and-play pass-catcher who could work magic with Kyler.
With Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley out, the hope is that we see a distinct pivot from the Chargers’ strategy in the draft in recent years. Namely, let’s get off of the size metrics as the end-all, be-all and find some playmakers to better position Justin Herbert to win. Brock Bowers would be a great pivot from that.
Though Bowers may not have 4.3 speed or anything of that sort, he’s one of the best tight end prospects in quite some time. His route-running, quickness and requisite speed put him in always-open territory and he can make more happen after the catch as well. Even if undersized, he’s a willing blocker too, which could give the Chargers a weapon they’ve lacked with Herbert.