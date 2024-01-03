Brock Bowers NFL Draft stock: 5 teams that should draft stud Georgia TE
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers officially declared for the NFL Draft. Here are five teams that should draft Bowers in the first-round.
By Scott Rogust
The college football season is near its conclusion, as the College Football Playoff Semifinals are in the books. Now, the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will do battle in the CFP National Championship Game next Monday following their exciting wins over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns, respectively. During those big games, there was plenty of NFL Draft talent to scout, such as Michigan running back Blake Corum and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But there is another high first-round pick that NFL fans will want to keep their eyes on.
On Tuesday, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announced on Instagram that he was officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. With that, Bowers will be one of the top position players on the board in the first round.
Bowers didn't partake in Georgia's 63-3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State. Even so, there is an extremely high possibility that Bowers will be an early first-round pick. After all, the football world could see what the 6-foor-4, 240-pound tight end could provide teams during Georgia's two runs to a CFP National Championship. In his three seasons, Bowers recorded 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is a true game-changer that can provide an immediate boost to any NFL offense.
Here are five teams that should do what they can to add Bowers to their roster at the NFL Draft this upcoming April.
5. Washington Commanders
Entering the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Washington Commanders hold the second overall pick in the upcoming draft. That could all change once Week 18 reaches its conclusion, but the Commanders could be in a position to select a quarterback if they so choose.
But what if the Commanders decide to run it back with Sam Howell, or they make a big move for a veteran like a Russell Wilson? If they opt against making a change at the quarterback position, they need to help bolster their offense. One area of need is the tight end position.
The Commanders have veteran Logan Thomas under contract for one more season, where he will count for $8.3 million against the salary cap. Thomas has been solid this season, catching 54-of-76 targets for 487 yards and four touchdowns. Even so, Bowers is essentially a unicorn draft prospect.
With Washington having a good wide receiver corps consisting of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, bringing in Bowers could provide a great boost to their offense. They will need it, especially as they contend with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles four times a year.