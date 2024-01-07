Malik Nabers NFL Draft projection: 3 teams LSU WR could be a star with
So much about the 2024 NFL Draft's wide receiver class has been focused on the tippity-top. Make no mistake, Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. deserves all of the praise. However, the wide receiver class as a whole in this class is not only tantalizingly deep, but it's also got more potential superstars at the top, one of which is LSU Tigers standout Malik Nabers.
Catching passes from eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Nabers was a star in his own right in Baton Rouge. He finished the 2023 season with 89 receptions for 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns. And the next stop is now the 2024 NFL Draft as the wideout declared on Saturday.
Despite the hype of Harrison Jr. and even Washington star Rome Odunze, Nabers' ability is different than both of his contemporaries. He has star potential at the NFL level in his own right, especially if he landed on the right team.
What would that right team look like? To be fair, there aren't many bad fits, especially for any offense that will get the ball in the hands of arguably the best after-the-catch receiver in the draft. Having said that, though, the fit seems too obvious for these three teams at the pro level.
Malik Nabers draft projection: 3 teams where the LSU WR could be a star
3. Arizona Cardinals
Say what you will about the Arizona Cardinals, but it's hard not to think that their future is bright as the organization looks to add more talent around quarterback Kyler Murray, who the organization has committed to going into 2024 publicly.
First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon has clearly instilled a positive culture as, despite the shortcomings in the win-loss record for the Cardinals, this team fights tooth-and-nail every single week. So as the talent of the roster simply gets better, which it very well should with two first-round picks in the 2024 draft thanks to the Will Anderson Jr. draft pick trade in 2023, things could turn around quickly in the desert.
Malik Nabers could very well be part of that turnaround, too.
Though the Cardinals have some intriguing pass-catchers set to be on the roster next season, they lack a true game-changer, especially with Marquise Brown (currently on IR) set to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason. Nabers could change that, though.
With the LSU product's explosiveness and speed combined with his shockingly good route-running, he could be a dynamic pairing with Murray. Not only would he be a big-play threat virtually every time he's on the field, but when Murray extends plays with his legs, it could be similar to when Daniels would do so at LSU, wherein Nabers could come back to him, get open, and still make a big play.
The Cardinals would likely be wise to either trade down from the Top 5 or up from the late-teens to get Nabers, but the fit is undeniable.