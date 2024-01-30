2024 NFL Mock Draft: Minnesota Vikings full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 2, Pick 42: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
The Vikings gave a one-year deal to guard Dalton Risner, and he will also become a free agent during the off-season. He could come back on another one-year deal, especially if he's willing to take the discount he did this past season. Even if they retain his services, the middle of the offensive line was a problem for the Vikings in 2023.
Kirk Cousins was sacked 46 times in 2022 (third most in the NFL) and Cousins and Josh Dobbs were sacked 47 times in 2023, which would have been third most in the NFL. In the second round of the draft, the Vikings take Oregon interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson for much-needed help.
He conceded just two quarterback hurries in 1,211 snaps the last two seasons at Oregon. He won the 2023 Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. He attacks defenders in the run games as well and is an exceptional blocker in open space.
He may struggle initially at the NFL level, as players with secondary rush moves tended to have success against him. He will start right away for the Vikings. If not at center, then at guard initially.