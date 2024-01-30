2024 NFL Mock Draft: Minnesota Vikings full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 4, Pick 108: Cam Hart, Cornerback, Notre Dame
The Vikings were 20th in the league creating turnovers last season, despite having an elite pass rusher in Hunter. Verse will be a force right away, but it won't do much good if the Viking's secondary can't intercept the ball. In Round 4, they draft Notre Dame cornerback, Cam Hart to join Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans in the team's secondary.
Hart is a long defender, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 202 pounds. He runs the forty between 4.40 and 4.45. He has fluid movement and can cover tight in short and intermediate pass routes. He is also strong in the run game and is an exceptional tackler. He will be tested deep early on and could be penalty-prone to start the season, as he does have a tendency to get handsy with receivers.
Round 4, Pick 129: Omar Speights, Linebacker, LSU
The Vikings addressed the pass rush with Verse in Round 1. To try and replace Jordan Hicks, they take LSU linebacker Omar Speights in Round 4. Speights can play inside or outside, and his specialty is finding and tackling the ball carrier, more so than sacking the quarterback.
As a fifth-year senior at LSU in 2023, Speights recorded 59 total tackles and 25 stops while playing 511 snaps. He shows great awareness when in coverage, usually arriving at the receiver at the same time as the ball. He does lack strength when pass-rushing, and linemen have a tendency to push him around the pocket.