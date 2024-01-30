2024 NFL Mock Draft: Minnesota Vikings full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 5, Pick 155: Keith Randolph Jr, Defensive Lineman, Illinois
After selecting players to pursue runs to the outside and screen passes, in Round 5, they fill the middle of the defensive line. Keith Randolph Jr. from Illinois can play defensive end or tackle, and use his size (6-foot-5 and 300 pounds) to occupy blockers along the offensive line.
Along with 45 total tackles and 19 stops last season for the Fighting Illini, Randolph also managed 13 quarterback pressures and three sacks. He can get to the quarterback when he needs to. He does not possess a lot of range, so the bulk of his production will be between the 3 and 4 holes.
Round 5, Pick 164: Ray Davis, Running Back, Kentucky
Though Alexander Mattison had to deal with a sub-par offensive line last season, it isn't a complete excuse for his lack of production on the season. He was better when Dalvin Cook was the feature back because teams wouldn't gameplan for him. If he's going to be the team's next Dalvin Cook, he needs a Robin to his Batman.
Kentucky's Ray Davis is a dual-threat back who can gain yards as a runner or a pass catcher and gives the team a decent option when they choose to relieve Mattison. He ran for over 1,000 yards in 2023, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also caught 28 balls for 318 yards.
He is a power runner who anticipates and runs through contact. He has great hands and is capable of running multiple routes from the backfield or split out wide. He does not have elite speed, and will likely run a 40-yard dash around 4.60 seconds. He hasn't faced top-tier competition but that doesn't give reason to believe he can't succeed at the next level.