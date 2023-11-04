New York Giants add superstar wide receiver in midseason 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
A 7-round New York Giants 2024 NFL mock draft in which they land the best wide receiver prospect since Ja'Marr Chase.
By Sam Penix
Saquon Barkley is playing on a re-negotiated franchise tag this season, and continuing to tag him could quickly become prohibitively expensive for New York. Whether or not a long-term deal is worked out, it makes sense to add some talent to the backfield, and that's where Allen comes in.
Wisconsin is a running back factory, and Braelon Allen is the next in line. He burst onto the scene with 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, and currently has a career average of 6.0 yards per carry, which is highly impressive. He's a massive 6-2 238 pounds with good straight-line speed and the ability to consistently run inside, which would be a good complement to Barkley's outside receiving prowess.
Dexter Lawrence has taken a huge step forward this season, and now has a good argument as the league's best interior defensive lineman. After trading Leonard Williams, the depth inside behind Lawrence is not the best, and Sweat would help with that. At 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, he has ideal nose tackle size, and has collected 5.5 tackles for loss this season, showing he's not just a space-eater.
A high school tight end, Ratledge has started for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, and didn't give up a sack in 2022. He's a huge 6-6 310 pounds and would provide good depth for New York, with the potential to start at some point.
He's also got a pretty great mullet-mustache combo going.
Stover is far too good to fall this far, but it doesn't seem like the consensus has caught onto that yet. He's caught 27 passes for 429 yards and three touchdowns so far, and even if the stats don't jump off the page, he'll go down as the best Buckeyes tight end of the modern era, and is both a quality run blocker and a threat in the passing game. Darren Waller may be with the Giants for a while, but it's always good to have some quality depth at TE, and Stover along with Daniel Bellinger would provide that.