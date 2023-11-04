New York Giants add superstar wide receiver in midseason 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
A 7-round New York Giants 2024 NFL mock draft in which they land the best wide receiver prospect since Ja'Marr Chase.
By Sam Penix
Perhaps Michael Penix Jr. doesn't fall this far in April, but we're going to roll with it here. The current Heisman frontrunner has the Huskies at 8-0 and ranked fifth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. He's thrown for 2,945 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions while having an absolutely terrific two-year run at Washington after dealing with a long string of injuries at Indiana.
Penix is a pocket passer and doesn't have elite arm strength, but it's hard to argue with the on-field results. At this point in the draft, taking a shot at a franchise QB when the Giants don't already have one is well worth it, especially since they now have an extra second-rounder thanks to the Leonard Williams trade.
The second Husky that Giants take in the second round here, Bralen Trice is not having as good a statistical season as his 2022 campaign, but he's still a very good prospect that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could be interested in. Trice is listed at 6-foot-4, 274 pounds and collected nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss a year ago.
Azeez Ojulari was supposed to man the SAM linebacker spot, but an ankle injury sent him to injured reserve, so that role is currently filled by veteran Jihad Ward, as well as Boogie Basham. Trice is built similarly to those guys, but would ideally provide a more nuanced pass-rush ability.