2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers full 7-round projection in late January
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, so they look towards the NFL Draft. These future rookies would make great Steelers, should they choose.
Round 6, Pick 196: Nehemiah Pritchett, Cornerback, Auburn
The Steelers will have 5 cornerbacks on the roster going into the draft, and they choose to add some more depth with Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett. He is long for a cornerback at 6-1, and he has the necessary speed (4.40 forty-yard dash). He shows good technique, and doesn't allow receivers to get behind him.
The biggest knock on Pritchett's game is that he gives receivers too much cushion, and allows catches on short and intermediate routes. If Patrick Peterson is still on the roster in training camp, he could be a great mentor to Pritchett, and help him develop skills he'll need to succeed. If not, he could be a career special teams player.
Round 7, Pick 237: Jase McClellan, Running Back, Alabama
With their final pick in the 2024 draft, the Steelers address the position of running back. Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent at the end of 2024, and the team has to decide whether or not to pick up the team option on Najee Harris. There is a possibility that neither player will be on the team in 2025.
The Steelers take another Alabama back in the draft in Jase McClellan. Nowhere near as big a prospect as Harris, He makes quick decisions about what hole to run through and doesn't waste time or energy dancing in the backfield. He has nice long strides and keeps his legs moving through contact.
He is more of a power back than a speed back, as he lacks that extra gear in the open field. His route tree at Alabama wasn't too complex, but he ran the routes he did have very well. Should make the opening-day roster, and after a year as the third guy on the depth chart, should be a contributor in year two.