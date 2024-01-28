2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers full 7-round projection in late January
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, so they look towards the NFL Draft. These future rookies would make great Steelers, should they choose.
Round 4, Pick 119: Tyler Davis, Defensive Lineman, Clemson
The Steelers make back-to-back picks in round four, and with their first, they address the interior defensive line. Cam Heyward is 34 years old and taking up $22.4 million in cap space. He will either be cut to save money, or he will be retiring very soon.
Clemson's Tyler Davis is big (6'2 and 300 pounds) and strong. He bench presses 405 pounds, deadlifts 655 pounds, and squats 680 pounds. He recorded just 0.5 sacks in 2022 (5.5 in 2023) but he is being brought in to stuff the run and not rush the passer.
Davis could prove to be a lot to handle for many offensive linemen, and will certainly force ball carriers around him. If he can learn how to be more aggressive with his hands, and develop a secondary pass rush move, Davis could be an absolute force in years to come.
Round 4, Pick 120: Matt Goncalves, Tackle, Pittsburgh
With their second pick in the fourth round, the Steelers address another offensive line position and take a hometown kid in Matt Goncalves from the Pittsburgh Panthers. He has the prototypical size for a tackle (6'6 and 330 pounds). He will likely start at right tackle, but could find his way to the left side by the end of the 2024 season.
In his last two seasons, he didn't allow a single sack, though his 2023 season was cut short. He uses his size and footwork effectively but can be taken advantage of by speed rushers, or more experienced and skilled pass rushers. This is why he will not start off on the quarterback's blind side, but he has the skill set and potential to be successful there eventually.