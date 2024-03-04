2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
15. Indianapolis Colts: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Brock Bowers was yet another prospect who ultimately chose to not participate in much of the drills or workouts at the Combine. He’s also another player in this draft class that, based on his tape with Georgia, there isn’t much question about how well he can go in the NFL. Outside of minor size concerns, everything is there for him to become a dynamic weapon at the NFL level.
Having said that, the most important conversation when it comes to Bowers is how high can a team justify taking a tight end, even if it’s a pass-catching weapon who is a great athlete. There is a good chance he’s a Top 5-10 player in the class, but he doesn’t play a premium position. So where will he fall to?
For me, the Indianapolis Colts are likely the floor. I’m not willing to bank on the ceiling with him not working out at the Combine, but the Colts feel like such an obvious fit, especially with the buzz that Chris Ballard and Co. are in on the tight end.
With Anthony Richardson set to return for the 2024 season after incurring an injury as a rookie and Michael Pittman Jr. expected back one way or another as he hits free agency, adding Bowers to the mix could really help unlock the offense under Shane Steichen.