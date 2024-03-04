2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Things could definitely get messy for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 offseason and how that goes down could have a big say in what Chris Grier chooses to do in the draft. Christian Wilkins might be allowed to walk in free agency, the team already cut cornerback Xavien Howard, and there are a ton of question marks, as there have been for a while now, about the offensive line.
Those offensive line concerns are exacerbated by two players that the Dolphins could lose in free agency as well in Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. It’s fair to say that the pair have been two of the better performers in recent years for Miami, and there is a chance they bring at least one back. That, however, still leaves questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s protection unit moving forward that must be addressed and improved.
In that light, Graham Barton out of Duke might actually be the perfect prospect for the Dolphins to target in order to figure things out more adequately in the trenches. Positional versatility is a strength for Barton having moved all around for the Blue Devils in his career, but even better is that he’s not a tweener as much as he is just simply capable of filling in and being above-average wherever.
With how the Dolphins have shuffled the O-line in recent years, he could be a cure-all with his ability to move around and simply allow the team to get the best five linemen on the field at the same time.