2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
When you think of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, wide receiver doesn’t feel like the most obvious need around Jalen Hurts. That’s largely because we know what the duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, especially when tight end Dallas Goedert is healthy, are capable of. And yet, it’s actually an area where this team has real issues moving forward.
Case in point would likely be that the team signed Julio Jones to play meaningful snaps for them a season ago when Jones hasn’t been anything but a shell of his former self for the past few years. Now, Jones and speedster Quez Watkins are pending free agents and the wide receiver room in Philly looks incredibly barren looking to the 2024 season as of now.
So let’s start the second run on wide receivers with Troy Franklin going to the Eagles here with the 22nd overall pick. The Oregon product has speed to burn but offers a bit more consistent hands and more agility and versatility than Watkins did, while also still being able to fill that same role to a degree.
Interestingly, there are several options who could also fit that same bill for Philadelphia’s offense and the future, but Franklin seems like the most seamless upgrade in this range.