2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
23. Houston Texans (via CLE): Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
If you needed any confirmation that the Houston Texans are going to be aiming to beef up the defensive front this offseason no matter what happens with Jonathan Greenard in free agency, then all you need to do is to look at the buzz around the franchise that shocked the world in C.J. Stroud’s rookie season with their success and subsequent playoff berth as AFC South champions.
Whether it’s Christian Wilkins or a number of other potential defensive tackles that could be on the market, it seems like the Texans have been connected to them. And why wouldn’t they be? Sheldon Rankins, who is another pending free agent, and Maliek Collins were fine last season, but there’s clear room for improvement on the interior of the D-line.
Johnny Newton could definitely provide that for the Texans defensive front. The Illinois product’s superpower is his slithery and oily moves through the interior of offensive lines. He’s bendy with explosiveness, which allows him to find penetration consistently despite being a touch undersized.
Newton won’t be every team’s cup of tea, but for a Texans team missing that type of interior disruptor, he would make a mountain of sense.