2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
24. Dallas Cowboys: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys could aim to find an offensive tackle replacement for Tyron Smith with the 24th overall pick in the draft. Sure, targeting a cornerback to provide further depth behind a returning Trevon Diggs and 2023 breakout star DaRon Bland. Maybe they could also look at center if Jackson Powers-Johnson fails.
But Jerry and Stephen Jones have long been fans of making a strength even stronger when they have the opportunity to in the draft. That’s what they would be doing by further bolstering the offense with the selection of AD Mitchell at No. 24 overall.
The former Texas wide receiver has been one of my favorite prospects at receiver in this cycle, a draft crush if you will, but he put on a show in Indianapolis with a 4.34-second time in the 40 at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He’s explosive, dynamic and looks the part of a true game-breaker on the outside who can win both deep and in the red zone pretty routinely.
Michael Gallup is an expected cut candidate for the Cowboys and the Dallas offense needs a more reliable compliment to CeeDee Lamb. By all measures, Mitchell looks more than capable to slot into that role almost right away.