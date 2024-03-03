Cowboys rumors: Dak extension no sure thing, Lamb waiting for Jefferson, Quinn poaching
- The Cowboys have a Dak Prescott contract problem
- CeeDee Lamb may wait on Justin Jefferson before signing new contract
- A defender could join Dan Quinn in Washington.
By Scott Rogust
Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn could bring Dorance Armstrong to Commanders
Every offseason, teams will experience turnover on their respective coaching staffs. For the Dallas Cowboys, the time finally arrived in which defensive coordinator Dan Quinn earned another head coaching job. After testing the waters the previous two offseasons, Quinn received his second NFL head coaching gig, this time with the Washington Commanders.
Much like with any candidate who earns a head coaching gig, they will look to bring over those from their previous stops, whether that's coaches or players. Thus far, Quinn brought over pass game coordinator and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. to be his defensive coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Shariff Floyd to the same position. It's only a matter of time until Quinn brings over some former Cowboys players. Let's not forget that the Commanders have $96.1 million in cap space, the most in the entire NFL.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ($) wrote a column alongside Dan Graziano regarding the buzz they have heard at the NFL Combine. Fowler notes that defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong "likely won't be back" with the Cowboys, and Quinn "could try to snag him in Washington."
Armstrong has been with the Cowboys for the entirety of his career when the team selected him in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas. Originally a rotational option for Dallas, Armstrong slowly but surely became an every-game starter this past season.
In 2022, Quinn's second season in Dallas, Armstrong recorded a career-high 8.5 sacks in seven games played (five starts). This past season, Armstrong recorded 20 tackles, 23 defensive stops, 22 quarterback hurries, nine sacks, and four quarterback hits (18 games), per Pro Football Focus.
The Commanders do have a need to bolster the defensive line. At the midway point of this past season, the Commanders traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. It will be a challenge for Quinn, considering his pass rush was led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.
If the Commanders were to bring in Armstrong, it would be an easy transition with Quinn and Whitt leading the defense.