2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
25. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
One of the worst-kept secrets around the NFL is that the Green Bay Packers are planning to part ways with David Bakhtiari this offseason. He’s due to have a $40 million cap hit and has been completely unable to stay on the field in the meantime. Despite how good we know he can be when healthy, that’s not something the Pack can rely on any longer.
The Green Bay offensive line, even with Bakhtiari’s injuries, has remained strong over the past couple of years with guys like Zach Tom and Elgton Jenkins emerging as studs, specifically incredibly versatile studs. But the franchise could go a long way to making their lives easier if they were to draft his replacement.
Thus, the pick is Tyler Guyton at No. 25 overall. The Oklahoma product had plenty of fans coming out of the 2023 season for the Sooners, but his stock continued to rise quite a bit as he went down to the Senior Bowl and was one of the standouts in Mobile. He kept that up with a strong Combine showing for the 322-pounder.
Guyton is better in pass protection than as a run-blocker, but he’s more than adequate for a player entering the NFL and should be a soon-ready option for the Packers.