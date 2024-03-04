2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
27. Kansas City Chiefs (via AZ/HOU): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Let’s get crazy yet again! The Cardinals already have gotten Marvin Harrison Jr. into the fold in this mock draft, but this is a roster that is largely barren, so even more picks could do them more good, especially to not move too far down in the first round.
Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have to find a way to upgrade at wide receiver. Mike Evans is likely not a financially feasible option for them in free agency thanks to Chris Jones and they are picking behind a slew of other receiver-needed teams. So they make an aggressive move with the luxury of being back-to-back title-winners and trade ahead of the Bills to get the biggest star of the Combine, Xavier Worthy.
The newly minted 40-yard dash king, Worthy blazed a 4.21-second time in the sprint and all but affirmed that he’ll be a first-round pick. While his 165-pound frame is a concern to some, we’ve seen recently the likes of Tank Dell and Tutu Atwell come in and succeed with slight frames. Worthy is a more explosive athlete, to be sure, though, and thus has much higher stock.
Worthy could be a big-time answer for the Chiefs offense and a great compliment to Rahsee Rice and Travis Kelce in the passing game, especially when you consider the prowess of Patrick Mahomes’ deep ball. It could all line up to allow Kansas Ctiy to somehow get even better moving into the future on offense.