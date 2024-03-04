2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
2024 NFL Mock Draft, Post-Combine 3-round projection: Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Brian Burns is likely out of the picture for the Panthers, so they get more help on the edge with Adisa Isaac.
66. Arizona Cardinals: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch aren’t the deepest receivers around Marvin Harrison Jr., but Ricky Pearsall elevates that group for the Cards.
67. Washington Commanders: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Another offensive line pick with Blake Fisher, it would really behoove Washington to overhaul that unit.
68. New England Patriots: Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
The Pats’ receiving corps straight-up stinks, so they get Xavier Leggette with a steal at the start of the third round to immediately improve that.
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Brandon Dorlus is a tweener, to be sure, but he has some special moments on film that could really help the Chargers in the trenches.
70. New York Giants: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
Who knows where Saquon Barkley goes, but it’s probably not back to New York. They replace him with a stud in Jonathan Brooks, though he’s coming back from a torn ACL.
71. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Unfortunately, he doesn’t play exactly like his dad, but Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is still an upgrade for the Cardinals.
72. New York Jets: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Another legacy, the son of Jerry Rice joins Aaron Rodgers and Co. with Gang Green to try and chase a ring.
73. Detroit Lions (via MIN): Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
It’s a clear spot where the Lions could upgrade at guard, so bringing in competition with Christian Mahogany could help them improve.
74. Atlanta Falcons: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are great weapons, but the Falcons WR corps is still lacking, which Jalen McMillan helps.
75. Chicago Bears: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The drills weren’t kind to Bralen Trice but the film still stands out, as does his effort, which the Bears should value to improve on that side of the ball.
76. Denver Broncos: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Finally back on the clock, the Broncos take a flier on Michael Pratt, a dual-threat player with traits that you do like.
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Maxx Crosby needs some help on the edge and the Raiders try to strike gold with an intriguing prospect like Austin Booker.
78. Seattle Seahawks: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan
The entirety of the Seahawks interior O-line is slated for free agency, so they take Zak Zinter to hopefully help shore things up there.
79. Atlanta Falcons (via JAX): T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
Sweat is a physical marvel at 366 pounds and his tools at that size are too great for the Falcons to let him fall past No. 79.
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Tight end has been a need for a while in Cincinnati, so they take a hometown kid in Cade Stover, who could be an immediate impact player for the offense.
81. Seattle Seahawks: Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
Again, the Seahawks have a lot of work to do on the line, so Mason McCormick is another pick to help address that.
82. Indianapolis Colts: Calen Bullock, S, USC
Safety is a weak spot for the Colts and Calen Bullock has great coverage skills, though he needs to improve his tackling.
83. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
The secondary depth for the Rams could be easily improved and Cam Hart showed a ton of talent with the Fighting Irish as a sticky coverage player.
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
After cutting Chuks Okorafor, tackle could be a good spot for the Steelers to address and Patrick Paul has as much upside as many players in the class.
85. Houston Texans (via PHI): Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
There’s a lot of refinement for Devontez Walker to do but his speed and raw tools are too good for the Texans to not double up at receiver.
86. Cleveland Browns: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Malachi Corley would be a perfect fit in the Browns offense with Amari Cooper and Cedric Tillman to really open things up.
87. Dallas Cowboys: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
Tyler Biadasz is slated to hit free agency and the Cowboys could potentially upgrade if Sedrick Van Pran-Granger continues the dominance he showed at UGA.
88. Green Bay Packers: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
Preston Smith isn’t getting younger and the Packers love edge depth, so Gabriel Murphy makes a ton of sense as a third-round flier.
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
With Mike Evans potentially gone, the Bucs get another massive body with Johnny Wilson, who made some fans at the Combine with his testing at 6-foot-7.
90. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
More picks for the Cardinals and they add a pass-rusher with untapped potential and upside to burn in Marshawn Kneeland.
91. Green Bay Packers (via BUF): Kamren Kitchens, S, Miami (FL)
Yes, the Packers already took Nubin, but Kam Kitchens is a more versatile piece that could wear a ton of different hats for the Packers.
92. Detroit Lions: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
Alim McNeil has been great for the Lions, but they also need a penetrator, which is what is in Michael Hall Jr.’s DNA.
93. Baltimore Ravens: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Facing an uncertain future at running back, Jaylen Wright made himself a Day 2 pick with a standout performance at the NFL Combine.
94. San Francisco 49ers: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
The secondary has long needed some upgrades and to be solidified and Abrams-Draine, though imperfect, can help fill some key roles.
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
It’s been tried and true for the Chiefs to take top-end players from major programs who are undervalued, which fits Maason Smith to a tee.
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
Where Calvin Ridley goes is still a question, but the Jaguars need to get Trevor Lawrence more help in the offense, so Thrash makes sense here.
97. Philadelphia Eagles: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Especially if they trade Haason Reddick, the Eagles could use a proven if not limited pass rusher like Javon Solomon to help fill the void.
98. San Francisco 49ers: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Versatile and a gamer who even played RB this past season, Sione Vaki is another asset to help the Niners secondary.
99. Buffalo Bills: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas
Offensive line depth is not a strength of the Bills, but the movable Dominick Puni could help right away with that.
100: Los Angeles Rams: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
Kamara had one of the better college edge rushing profiles of the 2023 season, so the Rams see if that will translate to the NFL.
101: Washington Commanders: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
There were plenty of lapses for Renardo Green, but his coverage ability when he was on is something the Commanders will try to make the norm.