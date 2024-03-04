2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
2024 NFL Mock Draft, Post-Combine 3-round projection: Round 2
33. Carolina Panthers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Panthers finally come on the clock and grab McConkey, a receiver who tested eerily similar to Garrett Wilson and could be a star.
34. New England Patriots: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Yes, Spencer Rattler is my QB5. The Patriots bring in some QB competition in hopes that the NFL will allow Rattler to realize his potential.
35. Arizona Cardinals: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Back on the clock, the Cardinals start to replenish the secondary with T.J. Tampa, a player who has a ton of fans, and for good reason.
36. Washington Commanders: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Don’t sleep on Kiran Amegadjie. He tested well in Indy and has special physical tools. He can help keep Jayden Daniels protected much better than the current Washington line.
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Nate Wiggins would be a first-rounder if not for weighing in quite slightly. But his coverage and tools are too good to pass up for the Chargers.
38. Tennessee Titans: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Now the Titans get their wide receiver with Roman Wilson, a great athlete and mover who shined for Michigan’s title run.
39. New York Giants: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
After getting McCarthy in the fold, the Giants now look to Jermaine Burton to upgrade the wide receiver room with a deep threat that has more than just that to his game.
40. Washington Commanders (via CHI): Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Dallas Turner got the shine, but Chris Braswell was the power rusher with juice at Alabama. The Commanders can work to replace Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
41. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
It’s the Packers who take the first safety off of the board with Tyler Nubin. The Minnesota product should be a seamless Day 1 fit.
42. Minnesota Vikings: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Vikings secondary is wanting in a big way and Kamari Lassiter provides immediate help with added upside as he develops.
43. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Even if the Falcons bring in a veteran, taking a flier on a Michael Penix Jr. could be in the cards to help set up the future and give them options.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Everything that was just said about Atlanta also applies to the Raiders, so they bring Bo Nix into the fold.
45. New Orleans Saints (via DEN): Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
After addressing the O-line, the Saints get more power up front on defense with the NFL legacy, Kris Jenkins, who still has to come into his own.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
For whatever reason, the big-bodied edge with interior experience, Robinson, seems to fit well with the Colts defense.
47. New York Giants (via SEA): Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
Fiske was a big winner from the NFL Combine with phenomenal athletic testing. He could be a force to help reignite the Giants defense.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
The interior of the Jags offensive line leaves a lot to be desired and Zach Frazier is a plug-and-play option at center.
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU
With uncertain futures for several linemen, the versatile and once highly touted Kingsley Suamataia could make a lot of sense.
50. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Kool-Aid was a loser at the NFL Combine after a Jones fracture in his foot was found, not allowing him to answer questions about his speed. That makes him a value pick at No. 50 for the Eagles, though.
51. Los Angeles Rams: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Hitting a strong need in the middle of the defense, Junior Colson is already solid but has the potential to be more for the Rams.
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Pairing another big corner with Joey Porter Jr. is risky, but Khyree Jackson offers a bit different skill set to the Steelers.
53. Miami Dolphins: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
With questions at cornerback, Mike Sainristil is a versatile slot option who can do it all and may be the best pure coverage player in the draft.
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Linebacker has been a sore spot for the Eagles and they address it here with Edgerrin Cooper, a crazy-good athlete who needs to be reeled in.
55. Cleveland Browns: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
The Browns finally come on the clock and take a really talented coverage safety in Jaden Hicks to help shore up the back end.
56. Dallas Cowboys: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Leighton Vander Esch’s future is in doubt and, while Payton Wilson has a torrid injury history and is a bit undersized, his athleticism and moxie are useful.
57. Green Bay Packers: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
With reports that the Packers could lose AJ Dillon and maybe Aaron Jones too, running back is an obvious need and MarShawn Lloyd is a do-it-all player.
58. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
Injuries have hurt the Bucs in recent years on the interior of the O-line so they get younger with a solid player in Christian Haynes.
59. Houston Texans: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Houston needs more weapons around C.J. Stroud so they get Ja’Lynn Polk, who didn’t test out of this world, but has tape that speaks for itself.
60. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
Jonah Elliss doesn’t have elite physical gifts, but he’s as polished and effective as you’ll find at the 60th pick, which the Bills need to fortify the future on the edge.
61. Detroit Lions: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Defensive backs could be upgraded across the board in Detroit, so Javon Bullard, especially with his coverage versatility, is a great fit.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Keon Coleman did himself no favors at the Combine, but the tape is still special, as was his play speed in drills. The Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon.
63. San Francisco 49ers: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Javon Kinlaw was a bust for the Niners, relatively, so they look to go with another high-upside defensive lineman in Ruke Orhorhoro to replace him.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
L’Jarius Sneed’s future is uncertain, so the Chiefs grab one of the better pure man coverage players in the draft with FSU’s Jarrian Jones.