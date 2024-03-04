2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Now that the quarterback bonanza that’s expected to take place at the top of the draft is done, we can get started with the real part of the 2024 NFL Draft. Of course, if it is indeed three signal-callers that come off of the board before the Arizona Cardinals come on the clock, there appears to be little drama about what Jonathan Gannon’s team would do thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s presence in this draft class.
The Ohio State star and NFL legacy was another instance of a strange Combine experience, but perhaps even more so than any of the three quarterbacks who elected not to essentially do anything in Indianapolis. Harrison showed up to the event but made it clear he was doing the bare minimum. He missed a time at the podium, didn’t work out, and more shockingly indicated he won’t work out at the Buckeyes pro day either.
It seems that Harrison Jr. is letting his film do the talking – and why wouldn’t he? Blessed with great size, he moves much quicker and overall faster than you’d expect for a player with his frame. He may not be as separated from the rest of the WR class as some might think, but he’s still the clear-cut No. 1 at the position in my book.
For the Cardinals, a team that showed real fight and promise at the end of 2023 after Kyler Murray’s return, Harrison Jr. could be a game-changer, especially with Marquise Brown likely gone in free agency. The OSU product is the alpha pass-catcher the roster is currently lacking and a fortune-changer for Arizona moving forward.